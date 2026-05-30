Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 83.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 267.56 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 83.67% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 267.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.94% to Rs 17.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 969.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 855.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.