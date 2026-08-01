Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 796.61 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 24.21% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 796.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 672.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.796.61672.174.904.5233.6227.2727.7821.9420.0616.15

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