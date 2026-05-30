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Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 54.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 646.66 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 54.01% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 646.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.20% to Rs 50.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 2405.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2528.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales646.66634.00 2 2405.742528.15 -5 OPM %5.163.58 -4.324.30 - PBDT32.8219.38 69 92.6991.54 1 PBT27.1614.27 90 71.0372.13 -2 NP17.6811.48 54 50.4154.91 -8

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

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