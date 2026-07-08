Jayant Infratech bags Rs 13 crore railway electrification contract from West Central Railway

Jayant Infratech announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 13.31 crore from West Central Railway for the execution of railway overhead electrification works.

The contract involves the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Overhead Equipment (OHE) in the ItarsiJhujharpur section. The scope of work also includes power supply arrangements, modification of the existing OHE system and associated general electrical services in connection with the ItarsiNagpur 3rd Line Project.

The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance, with completion targeted by April 2027.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

The announcement was made after market hours on 7 July 2026. Jayant Infratech specializes in the design, supply, and commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase traction overhead equipment, playing a vital role in the electrification of new and existing railway lines. As of 7 July 2026, the company's market capitalization stood at Rs 75.96 crore. On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit shed to Rs 8.45 crore in FY26 as against Rs 8.41 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations fell 8.20% YoY to Rs 111.70 crore in FY26. The counter shed 0.67% to Rs 73 on the BSE.