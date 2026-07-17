Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 108.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 2106.56 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries rose 108.47% to Rs 193.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 2106.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1649.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2106.561649.3518.7819.07341.82200.06264.97125.39193.9293.02

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