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Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 108.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 2106.56 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries rose 108.47% to Rs 193.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 2106.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1649.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2106.561649.35 28 OPM %18.7819.07 -PBDT341.82200.06 71 PBT264.97125.39 111 NP193.9293.02 108

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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