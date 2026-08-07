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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayatma Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.16 -100 OPM %0-50.00 -PBDT0.210.05 320 PBT0.190.03 533 NP0.19-0.01 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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