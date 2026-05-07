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Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.16 -63 0.480.63 -24 OPM %200.00-125.00 --35.42-36.51 - PBDT0.160.15 7 0.500.56 -11 PBT0.140.13 8 0.420.48 -13 NP0.160.20 -20 0.410.45 -9

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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