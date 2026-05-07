Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.