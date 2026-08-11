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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jayatma Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 23.23% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net Loss of Jayatma Industries reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.713.53 -23 OPM %-9.233.68 -PBDT-0.350.01 PL PBT-0.61-0.24 -154 NP-0.61-0.24 -154

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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