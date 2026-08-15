Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 78.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.48% to Rs 74.57 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 78.19% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.74.5755.4514.2412.4312.4127.577.2923.654.4120.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News