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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 78.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 78.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST
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Sales rise 34.48% to Rs 74.57 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 78.19% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales74.5755.45 34 OPM %14.2412.43 -PBDT12.4127.57 -55 PBT7.2923.65 -69 NP4.4120.22 -78

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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