Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 78.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.48% to Rs 74.57 croreNet profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 78.19% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales74.5755.45 34 OPM %14.2412.43 -PBDT12.4127.57 -55 PBT7.2923.65 -69 NP4.4120.22 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content