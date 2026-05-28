Jaykay Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 197.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 458.03% to Rs 61.16 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises reported to Rs 197.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 458.03% to Rs 61.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3212.54% to Rs 232.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 197.19% to Rs 239.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.