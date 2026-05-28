Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 197.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jaykay Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 197.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 458.03% to Rs 61.16 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises reported to Rs 197.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 458.03% to Rs 61.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3212.54% to Rs 232.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 197.19% to Rs 239.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.1610.96 458 239.6580.64 197 OPM %-9.89-43.52 -17.65-0.58 - PBDT0.62-0.67 LP 60.0811.76 411 PBT-2.93-2.12 -38 44.597.09 529 NP197.05-3.80 LP 232.547.02 3213

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 25.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit declines 95.19% in the March 2026 quarter

G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 80.23% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story