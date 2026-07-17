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Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 55.08% to Rs 6.56 crore

Net profit of Jayshree Chemicals reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.08% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.564.23 55 OPM %-1.52-7.57 -PBDT0.12-0.14 LP PBT0.12-0.14 LP NP0.07-0.02 LP

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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