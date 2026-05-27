Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 84.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 69.46 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem rose 84.97% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 69.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.15% to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 259.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.