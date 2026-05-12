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JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 11.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 1852.27 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 11.91% to Rs 74.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 1852.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1645.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.36% to Rs 218.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 6088.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5472.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1852.271645.70 13 6088.375472.33 11 OPM %12.3711.24 -11.0611.72 - PBDT151.13134.64 12 493.84447.92 10 PBT107.9490.49 19 319.97273.19 17 NP74.2466.34 12 218.78201.91 8

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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