JBM Auto gains after EV arm bags deal to supply 500 electric luxury buses

JBM Auto rose 1.39% to Rs 694.25 after its subsidiary, JBM Electric Vehicles (JBMEV), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with electric commercial vehicle leasing platform Drivn to supply 500 electric luxury buses.

The buses will be delivered in phases over the next one year and will be equipped with advanced technology and features aimed at providing a safe, comfortable and eco-friendly travel experience.

The initial deployment will focus on luxury intercity coach operations across India. Under the partnership, Drivn will offer fleet operators an integrated solution comprising long-term vehicle financing, maintenance and charging infrastructure, enabling them to adopt electric buses without significant upfront capital expenditure.

The companies also plan to explore opportunities in other mobility segments, including school transportation, employee mobility and airport transit services. JBM EV said the partnership marks another step in its efforts to promote green public mobility and decarbonisation in line with its Net Zero 2040 commitment. JBM Electric Vehicles is a global electric bus manufacturer and an electric mobility ecosystem company. JBM electric buses introduced in 2018, have disrupted the green public transportation space across the world. The company has deployed over 3500 e-buses, and this number is slated to grow to more than 5000 e-buses in the next one year. Under the companys 3 bn e-kms promise, JBM electric buses have already clocked 450 million e-kms, having served 1.5 bn bus commuters across the world. This collaboration between JBM Electric Vehicles and Drivn is a testament to the growing momentum in the adoption of electric vehicles in India. Both companies are dedicated to driving the future of sustainable transportation and are committed to bring cleaner and more efficient travel options to the public.

Nishant Arya, Chairman, JBM Electric Vehicles, said, India witnessed a growth of 40% in e-bus registrations in H1 CY2026 with 2,944 bus registrations across various states under the PM E-Bus Sewa and PM E-Drive schemes. This partnership with Drivn comes in at an opportune time aptly complimenting the growing momentum in Indias e-bus deployment. At JBMEV, we believe that the transition to clean mobility must be both scalable and financially viable. By integrating our advanced electric bus technology with Drivns innovative leasing and financing platform, this partnership is designed to unlock scalable adoption of e-mobility by addressing capital barriers and enabling a more sustainable, asset-light transition for fleet operators, corporates amongst others. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready, zero-emission mobility ecosystem while advancing Indias decarbonisation agenda.

Alpna Jain, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Drivn, said, "Commercial fleet electrification requires an ecosystem that makes the transition both operationally seamless and financially viable. Our partnership with JBM Electric Vehicles combines technology leadership, EV ecosystem solutions and manufacturing excellence with an integrated leasing model to help fleet operators adopt electric buses with greater ease and confidence. By bringing together financing, fleet support and charging solutions, we are building a scalable pathway for accelerating commercial EV adoption across India." JBM Auto manufactures and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses, including the sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contracts for buses.