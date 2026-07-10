JBM Electric Vehicles launches next-gen GALAXY' electric luxury coach

JBM Electric Vehicles (JBM EV) launched the next generation 'GALAXY' electric luxury coach at Prawaas 5.0 yesterday. JBM EV is part of JBM Auto, the flagship company of the $3.3 bn global Indian conglomerate, JBM Group.

The new 'GALAXY' Coach showcases 22 Maharaja reclining seats + 20 plush sleeper berths with an onboard washroom. JBM Galaxy is also available in another seat configuration offering 24 Maharaja reclining seats + 20 plush sleeper berths (without washroom). It also offers the highest seating capacity in its segment paired with highest luggage space, a combination designed to strengthen operator revenue potential and passenger convenience on longer routes. With this launch, JBM GALAXY coach will be available in 3 variants i.e. seater, sleeper & seater and sleeper.