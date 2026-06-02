Jeco Exports & Finance standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Jeco Exports & Finance rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.