Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 224.40 croreNet profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 28.58% to Rs 65.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 224.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 174.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales224.40174.29 29 OPM %41.0245.18 -PBDT102.9278.16 32 PBT87.5368.51 28 NP65.9551.29 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content