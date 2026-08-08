Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 224.40 crore

Net profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 28.58% to Rs 65.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 224.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 174.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.224.40174.2941.0245.18102.9278.1687.5368.5165.9551.29

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