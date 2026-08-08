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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 224.40 crore

Net profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 28.58% to Rs 65.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 224.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 174.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales224.40174.29 29 OPM %41.0245.18 -PBDT102.9278.16 32 PBT87.5368.51 28 NP65.9551.29 29

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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