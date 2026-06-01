Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 78.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.79% to Rs 215.55 crore

Net profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 78.10% to Rs 45.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.79% to Rs 215.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 177.52% to Rs 221.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.84% to Rs 801.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.