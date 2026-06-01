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Jeena Sikho Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 78.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 54.79% to Rs 215.55 crore

Net profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 78.10% to Rs 45.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.79% to Rs 215.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 177.52% to Rs 221.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.84% to Rs 801.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales215.55139.25 55 801.36469.07 71 OPM %36.1532.87 -43.6029.97 - PBDT77.6142.94 81 345.09136.68 152 PBT61.2333.92 81 297.39107.58 176 NP45.1325.34 78 221.8579.94 178

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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