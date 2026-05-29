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Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 111.63% to Rs 21.29 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 111.63% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 784.62% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.38% to Rs 61.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.2910.06 112 61.5446.84 31 OPM %20.15-3.88 -15.9215.82 - PBDT4.17-0.78 LP 8.736.30 39 PBT2.56-2.55 LP 2.090.05 4080 NP1.61-1.30 LP 1.150.13 785

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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