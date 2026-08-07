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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 24.39% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.5135.53 0 OPM %16.9825.19 -PBDT7.4110.90 -32 PBT6.7710.18 -33 NP5.897.79 -24

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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