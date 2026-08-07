Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 24.39% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.5135.5316.9825.197.4110.906.7710.185.897.79

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