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Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 44.63 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 27.05% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.36% to Rs 34.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 168.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.6341.05 9 168.74151.69 11 OPM %31.9326.46 -25.9226.63 - PBDT18.4712.63 46 53.5846.66 15 PBT17.6611.84 49 50.4743.93 15 NP10.858.54 27 34.7432.06 8

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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