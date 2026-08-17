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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net loss of JFC Finance (India) reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.441.62 -11 OPM %-320.8356.79 -PBDT-4.532.07 PL PBT-4.542.06 PL NP-3.411.54 PL

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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