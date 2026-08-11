JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 48.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 11.10 croreNet profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 48.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.1011.59 -4 OPM %18.8316.74 -PBDT1.811.70 6 PBT1.491.44 3 NP1.110.75 48
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