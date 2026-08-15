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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co standalone net profit declines 43.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co standalone net profit declines 43.41% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 66.23 crore

Net profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co declined 43.41% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 66.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales66.2365.95 0 OPM %25.1444.59 -PBDT16.6529.42 -43 PBT16.6529.42 -43 NP16.6529.42 -43

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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