Jhaveri Credits & Capital consolidated net profit declines 72.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.52% to Rs 47.80 crore

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital declined 72.78% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.52% to Rs 47.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.09% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 111.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.