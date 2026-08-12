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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the June 2026 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 30.38 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories rose 2.83% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.3823.45 30 OPM %6.817.08 -PBDT1.882.50 -25 PBT0.060.63 -90 NP1.091.06 3

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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