Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.92% to Rs 32.70 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.92% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 101.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.7025.17 30 101.6992.00 11 OPM %-4.98-21.33 -2.57-4.36 - PBDT-1.13-4.17 73 5.21-1.70 LP PBT-2.98-6.19 52 -2.29-9.65 76 NP-3.57-6.96 49 -1.92-19.74 90

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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