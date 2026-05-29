Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.23% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net loss of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 16.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.304.31 0 16.1916.14 0 OPM %-23.02-0.70 --13.34-6.44 - PBDT0.471.04 -55 2.692.79 -4 PBT-0.220.33 PL -0.020.01 PL NP-0.060.31 PL -0.210.12 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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