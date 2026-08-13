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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.023.28 23 OPM %-19.90-10.98 -PBDT0.700.64 9 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.24-0.04 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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