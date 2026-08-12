Jindal Capital standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.26% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Jindal Capital rose 60.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.26% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.080.77 40 OPM %59.2646.75 -PBDT0.320.20 60 PBT0.320.20 60 NP0.320.20 60
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