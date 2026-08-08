Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 275.39 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries declined 28.69% to Rs 47.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 275.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 254.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.275.39254.0935.7242.04104.15122.3965.4285.2047.1466.11

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