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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 275.39 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries declined 28.69% to Rs 47.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 275.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 254.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales275.39254.09 8 OPM %35.7242.04 -PBDT104.15122.39 -15 PBT65.4285.20 -23 NP47.1466.11 -29

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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