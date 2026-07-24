Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 11.32 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.329.57 18 OPM %25.0921.11 -PBDT1.990.93 114 PBT0.74-0.28 LP NP0.58-0.29 LP

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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