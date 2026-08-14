Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1375.93% to Rs 7.97 croreNet profit of Jindal Photo declined 75.03% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1375.93% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.970.54 1376 OPM %98.1283.33 -PBDT13.1952.45 -75 PBT13.1852.44 -75 NP13.0852.38 -75
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