Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 192.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.84% to Rs 695.80 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 192.92% to Rs 108.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 695.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 913.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales695.80913.60 -24 OPM %1.421.62 -PBDT129.94130.17 0 PBT86.9284.86 2 NP108.0036.87 193
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content