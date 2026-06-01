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Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 47.25% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 503.83% to Rs 47.28 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company declined 47.25% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 503.83% to Rs 47.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 189.86% to Rs 857.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3170.87% to Rs 1036.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.287.83 504 1036.5431.69 3171 OPM %89.5398.60 -97.2798.80 - PBDT42.0238.67 9 1006.87270.02 273 PBT42.0238.67 9 1006.87270.02 273 NP35.1666.65 -47 857.51295.84 190

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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