Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 47.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 503.83% to Rs 47.28 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company declined 47.25% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 503.83% to Rs 47.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 189.86% to Rs 857.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3170.87% to Rs 1036.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.