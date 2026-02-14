Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 2000.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12230.77% to Rs 961.80 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 2000.06% to Rs 702.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12230.77% to Rs 961.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales961.807.80 12231 OPM %87.3298.85 -PBDT839.5734.12 2361 PBT839.5734.12 2361 NP702.0533.43 2000
