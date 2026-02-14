Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 2000.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 2000.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 12230.77% to Rs 961.80 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 2000.06% to Rs 702.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12230.77% to Rs 961.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales961.807.80 12231 OPM %87.3298.85 -PBDT839.5734.12 2361 PBT839.5734.12 2361 NP702.0533.43 2000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 272.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GB Global consolidated net profit declines 93.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 21.85% in the December 2025 quarter

GMR Airports consolidated net profit declines 54.33% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story