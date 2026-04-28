Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 52.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.19% to Rs 4633.48 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 52.13% to Rs 139.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.19% to Rs 4633.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5046.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.01% to Rs 973.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1738.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 17895.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20828.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.