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Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 52.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.19% to Rs 4633.48 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 52.13% to Rs 139.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.19% to Rs 4633.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5046.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.01% to Rs 973.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1738.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 17895.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20828.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4633.485046.59 -8 17895.1720828.89 -14 OPM %10.3114.59 -12.3816.46 - PBDT338.39625.13 -46 1706.202951.02 -42 PBT171.65472.51 -64 1075.712348.96 -54 NP139.43291.28 -52 973.351738.37 -44

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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