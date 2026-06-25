Jindal Saw gains after API restores all licences for seamless pipes

Jindal Saw advanced 1.47% to Rs 261.70 after the company announced that the American Petroleum Institute (API) reinstated all its API licenses, allowing it to affix the API Monogram on its seamless pipes.

The said license is valid till 24th June 2029.

The use of the API Monogram enables the company to resume the manufacture and supply of certified seamless pipes to global oil and gas majors, participate in tenders, and safeguard its core revenue streams.

Jindal Saw is engaged into manufacturing of iron and steel pipes and pellets.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 52.13% YoY to Rs 139.43 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 8.19% YoY to Rs 4633.48 crore in Q4 FY26.