Jindal Stainless announces Ranveer Singh as its first ever brand ambassador

Jindal Stainless has announced Ranveer Singh, one of India's most celebrated actors and cultural icons, as its first ever brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser. The association marks a significant step in the company's efforts to expand brand visibility and strengthen its connect with consumers. Known for his grit, performance, and reliability, Ranveer Singh's persona mirrors the brand's core ethos. Through this association, Ranveer Singh will lead campaigns across television, digital, and social media, reinforcing stainless steel's position as a trusted material powering India's growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, Ranveer Singh represents not only the present but also the future of Indian cinema, deeply committed to the work behind performance. As Jindal Stainless embarks on its next phase of growth, his dynamic personality and strong connect with audiences make him a fitting partner, to help bring the versatility of stainless steel closer to people across the country.