Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 11278.54 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 7.73% to Rs 769.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 714.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 11278.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11278.5410207.1411.7812.701335.951220.891033.59969.05769.36714.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News