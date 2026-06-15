Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 2.11%, Gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 709.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% gain in NIFTY and a 40.34% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 709.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.6. The Sensex is at 76443.32, up 1.21%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 5.27% in last one month.