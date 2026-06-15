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Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 2.11%, Gains for third straight session

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Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 709.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% gain in NIFTY and a 40.34% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 709.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.6. The Sensex is at 76443.32, up 1.21%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 5.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12854.5, up 2.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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