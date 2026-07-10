Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 722.8, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% gain in NIFTY and a 35.58% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 722.8, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24188.05. The Sensex is at 77527.52, up 1.02%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 6.4% in last one month.