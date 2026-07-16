Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.05%, gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 739.1, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% gain in NIFTY and a 33.03% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 739.1, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24131.9. The Sensex is at 77415.3, up 0.3%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 1.54% in last one month.