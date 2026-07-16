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Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.05%, gains for third straight session

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 739.1, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% gain in NIFTY and a 33.03% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 739.1, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24131.9. The Sensex is at 77415.3, up 0.3%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 1.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12536.9, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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