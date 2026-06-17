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Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.18%, gains for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
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Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 725.35, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 3.09% gain in NIFTY and a 41.61% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 725.35, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24044.25. The Sensex is at 77027.5, up 0.29%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 3.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12881.5, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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