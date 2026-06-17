Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.18%, gains for five straight sessions

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 725.35, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.09% in last one year as compared to a 3.09% gain in NIFTY and a 41.61% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 725.35, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24044.25. The Sensex is at 77027.5, up 0.29%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 3.11% in last one month.