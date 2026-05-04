Jindal Stainless reported 3.61% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 891.57 crore despite a 0.38% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,826.47 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 2.31% to Rs 932.97 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 955.03 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 182.42 crore during the quarter.

However, EBITDA jumped 24.8% to Rs 1,111 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 890 crore in Q4 FY25. Stainless steel sales volume remained largely stable at 6,41,743 metric tonnes (MT), marginally lower than 6,42,641 MT a year ago.

Domestic operations continued to anchor performance, contributing 95% of total revenue, supported by strong demand across sectors including automotive, pipes and tubes, metros, lifts, and elevators, and white goods. Exports accounted for around 7% of total revenue, with the company navigating a challenging global environment shaped by geopolitical conflicts and tariff uncertainties, resulting in trade disruptions. Despite this, the company delivered sustained export performance, while also maintaining focus on expanding into markets such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Germany, which continued to gain traction. For the full year, the companys standalone net profit increased 4.86% to Rs 2,842.95 crore on 6.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,680.22 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the FY26. Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless, said, FY26 has been a strong year for Jindal Stainless, marked by resilient growth, strategic execution and important milestones across operations and brand building. Supported by robust domestic demand and rising stainless steel adoption across sectors, we delivered healthy volume growth while continuing to strengthen our value-added portfolio and downstream capabilities. Looking ahead, our focus will be on leveraging our capacity enhancement and downstream expansion to expanding applications, maintaining cost efficiencies, and manufacturing excellence, to achieve ~3.5 MTPA sales volume by FY29.

The domestic stainless steel industry continues to operate in a challenging environment caused by the Middle-East crisis and Indias liberal trade policies. Concerns over cheap, substandard imports remains and on behalf of the industry, we continue to advocate for a strong policy framework to curb unfair imports and safeguard the long-term interests of the domestic stainless steel industry. Jindal Stainless manufactures stainless steel using electric arc furnace. The companys product range includes stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel, and coin blanks. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2026.