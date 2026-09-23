To provide Jindal Stainless employees access to courses offered through NASSCOM's FutureSkills Prime platform

Jindal Stainless has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasscom to provide its employees access to FutureSkills Prime (FSP), a digital skilling platform led by Nasscom in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The partnership will provide employees with access to structured learning programmes across emerging technologies and professional skills, along with industry validated certification pathways.

Under the partnership, all Jindal Stainless employees will be able to access the FutureSkills Prime platform and enrol in courses offered by its network of learning and content partners. The platform offers certification programmes validated by SSC Nasscom, with assessment and certification available for eligible programmes. Jindal Stainless will also have a dedicated learning group on the platform to support participation and engagement across the organisation.