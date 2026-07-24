Jindal Stainless wins prestigious awards for its Hisar and Mundra units

At 12th National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness

Jindal Stainless has won six prestigious honours at the 12th National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC).

The company's Hisar unit was conferred the Gold Medal and AatmaNirbhar Nation Builder Award under the AatmaNirbhar Factory Recognition Program (AFRP) for the fourth consecutive year along with the Diamond Medal for the second consecutive year, recognizing its sustained performance and operational excellence. The unit was also adjudged the 2nd Runner-Up in the overall NAMC rankings, further reinforcing its position as a benchmark for manufacturing excellence.

The Mundra unit secured the Silver Medal and the AatmaNirbhar Factory Recognition under the AatmaNirbhar Factory Recognition Program (AFRP), reflecting its commitment to manufacturing excellence, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement.