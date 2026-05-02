Jindal Steel has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,044.75 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net sales increased by 23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,217.93 crore during the period under review.

Production and sales for the quarter were 2.65 MT (up 25.6% YoY) and 2.62 MT (up 23% YoY), respectively.

Total operating expenditure rose by 16.1% to Rs 14,106.05 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 2,647 Cr, up 66% QoQ.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 1074.15 crore in Q4 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PBT of Rs 71.81 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the bank has posted net profit and total income of Rs 3367.38 crore (up 19.7% YoY) and Rs 53,224.92 crore (up 7% YoY), respectively. Consolidated NET DEBT was Rs 16,019 crore as at 31 March 2026 as compared with Rs 15,443 crore as at 31 December 2025. Net Debt/EBITDA decreased to 1.66x as at 31 March 2026 compared with 1.72x as at 31 December 2025. The total capex for the quarter was Rs 2,573 crore. During the year, the company stated that it has commissioned the 4.6 MTPA Blast furnace - Bhagavati Subhadrika, 3.0 MTPA BOF2 and 3.0 MTPA BOF3, increasing its crude steel capacity to 15.6 MTPA. The ramp up of these facilities is progressing steadily.