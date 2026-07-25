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Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 43.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.93% to Rs 15482.13 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel declined 43.45% to Rs 844.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1493.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 15482.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12294.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15482.1312294.48 26 OPM %17.1824.45 -PBDT2131.002739.39 -22 PBT1204.582017.88 -40 NP844.791493.97 -43

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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