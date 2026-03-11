Jindal Steel emerges as preferred bidder for iron ore block in Odisha

Jindal Steel announced that it has been declared as preferred bidder for Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block by the Odisha government.

The company has committed to pay a premium of 101.20% to the state government.

The Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block was part of a recent auction round for 12 virgin mineral blocks notified by the Odisha Directorate of Mines and Geology in December 2025. The virgin block is G3-level explored with around 50 million tonnes of iron ore resources as per the government document.

Jindal Steel and Power is the flagship company of Jindal Group, an industrial powerhouse which has a strong presence in the steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors globally.